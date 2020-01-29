

Disruptive election campaigning creating public nuisance



The candidates and participatory political parties have been accused of violating election laws frequently. Unfortunately, the Election Commission (EC) has failed to address and regulate the issue. Fear of election-centric violence is also heightening among people, since clashes with the police and opponent fractions have been occurring in some parts of Dhaka. In order to tackle potential violence, law enforcing agencies have spotted 18 potential violence prone polling stations in the city. However, we believe all polling stations must be brought under a strict surveillance scanner.



Rather ominously, various media reports are suggesting, illegal firearms are being smuggled into the country for creating unrest in the polling centres for unleashing violence. Our law enforcement agencies must take this matter into serious consideration.

As a matter of fact, the Election Commission (EC) can well apprehend that there would be a low turnout of voters in the upcoming elections due to the fear of violence.



Simultaneously, there is no clear statistics carried out to suggest - what percentage of the city dwellers are convinced with the introduction of Electronic Voting Machines or EVMs for that matter. The EC must equip all polling stations with additional personnel to aid voters to cast their votes correctly.











The EC has reportedly appointed 129 executive magistrates and 64 judicial magistrates for carrying out special order to maintain law and order from January 29 till the end of the election. Around 40,000 members from different law enforcing agencies: police, RAB, BGB and Ansar have been reported to be deployed. We believe the number is sufficient.



Our call to the political parties and especially the party in power is to carry out campaigns while considering other important issues in the light of responsible civic sense. In any election there will be victory or loss--but there is no point to make the city dwellers' lives difficult by creating avoidable traffic jams by temporarily occupying landmark intersections and spreading noise pollution. Political parties must act responsibly.

