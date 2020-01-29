Monitoring contains rice price hike: Minister





After a recent meeting with leaders of rice mill owners and traders at the DG Food office in Dhaka the ministry and DG Food officials started its monitoring.

According to the Food Ministry and DG Food officials, the vigilance of the government officials impacted in the rice price market.

Despite adequate food grain stock the price of rice had gone up. But after the monitoring the price has come down by Tk 1.50 to Tk 2.0 by this week.

Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder on Tuesday asked the officials concerned to strengthen the vigilance further so that no one can increase the rice price again for additional profits.

The minister gave the directives as he met ministry's Secretary Dr Nazmanara Khanum in his ministry office. The secretary immediately conveyed the message to the officials concerned to boost up monitoring.

While talking to this correspondent on Tuesday at his office, Sadhan Chandra Majumder said some errant businessmen and millers had tried to increase the price for extra profits.









Several monitoring teams were formed and the officials were assigned to visit the markets regularly, he said adding, "If any one tries to increase the rice price unnecessarily, tougher actions will be taken."

Earlier on January 23, the minister held a meeting with rice mill owners and wholesale traders and urged them not to increase the rice prices.

Food Ministry's Secretary, Director General of Directorate General of Food (DGF), leaders of rice mill owners association and its General Secretary Layek Ali attended the meeting.

