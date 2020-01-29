Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 29 January, 2020, 8:47 PM
Home Back Page

Monitoring contains rice price hike: Minister

Published : Wednesday, 29 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70
Staff Correspondent

The Food Ministry and the Directorate General of Food (DG Food) have started monitoring the rice market following its recent price hike.
After a recent meeting with leaders of rice mill owners and traders at the DG Food office in Dhaka the ministry and DG Food officials started its monitoring.
According to the Food Ministry and DG Food officials, the vigilance of the government officials impacted in the rice price market.
Despite adequate food grain stock the price of rice had gone up. But after the monitoring the price has come down by Tk 1.50 to Tk 2.0 by this week.
Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder on Tuesday asked the officials concerned to strengthen the vigilance further so that no one can increase the rice price again for additional profits.
The minister gave the directives as he met ministry's Secretary Dr Nazmanara Khanum in his ministry office.  The secretary immediately conveyed the message to the officials concerned to boost up monitoring.
While talking to this correspondent on Tuesday at his office, Sadhan Chandra Majumder said some errant businessmen and millers had tried to increase the price for extra profits.




Several monitoring teams were formed and the officials were assigned to visit the markets regularly, he said adding, "If any one tries to increase the rice price unnecessarily, tougher actions will be taken."
Earlier on January 23, the minister held a meeting with rice mill owners and wholesale traders and urged them not to increase the rice prices.
Food Ministry's Secretary, Director General of Directorate General of Food (DGF), leaders of rice mill owners association and its General Secretary Layek Ali attended the meeting.
In the meeting, rice mill owners claimed that they had increased the price in the last few days on the plea of 'lack of supply'.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Monitoring contains rice price hike: Minister
DUexpels 67 students
EU expects Myanmar govt to fully comply with ICJ order
HC extends Khaleda’s bail in 2 defamation cases
Five of a family burnt alive in Moulvibazar
Atiq promises ‘digital taxation’ system for citizens of DNCC
Voters to get info of voting centre thru SMS: EC
HC asks govt to appoint 27 BCS candidates in 60 days


Latest News
Body of housewife recovered
Man awarded life imprisonment for killing wife
PM urges to keep youths away from narcotics
Bangladesh is poverty reduction model: WB
Journos must evolve to keep up with change: Speakers
Man killed, 20 injured in bus collision
Sheaf of paddy's victory can't be thwarted: Tabith
Man bought a Rolex for $345 in 1974,What its current value!
Lalmonirhat jailer passes away
Four students, killed in train crash, buried
Most Read News
Death toll leaps to 106 as China tightens measures
5 of a family burnt alive in Moulvibazar fire
Sajjadul Hasan new Biman chairman
Launching ceremony of the book ‘Fire Your Boss’ held in city
SSC examinee killed in city road crash, students block road
Two cows burnt, owner hurt at Bagatipara
The Masked Singer: ITV apologises for Natalie Cole error
Cold weather bars Patharghata fishermen from fishing
Saudi says Israelis cannot visit 'for now'
Destiny MD jailed for 3yrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft