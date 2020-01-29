DUexpels 67 students





Of them, 63 students face the actions for getting enrolled at the university through fraudulent means from 2012-13 to 2017-18 academic sessions while four others for drug abuse and possessing illegal arms.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Syndicate, the highest decision-making body of the university, held on Tuesday with DU Vice-chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman in the chari, said DU Proctor Prof AKM Golam Rabbani.

The university also suspended 13 other students for their involvement in mugging and two others for beating up journalists. The suspended students were also served show-cause notices to explain why they should not be expelled. -UNB

























