Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 29 January, 2020, 8:47 PM
Home Back Page

EU expects Myanmar govt to fully comply with ICJ order

Published : Wednesday, 29 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52

The EU Ambassador and EU Member States' Ambassadors and Heads of Mission resident in Myanmar have said they expect the government of Myanmar to fully comply with the ICJ order in the interest of justice.
The International Court of Justice (ICJ), in its order on January 23, confirmed its prima facie jurisdiction and indicated provisional measures with regard to the situation in Rakhine State. The European Union has consistently stressed the importance of accountability for crimes committed in 2016-2017 in Myanmar's Rakhine State, they said in a statement on Monday.
On 20 January, the Commission of Enquiry established under the authority of the President of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar concluded that war crimes, serious human rights violations and disproportionate use of force took place during the security operations conducted by Myanmar's military and security forces between 25 August and 5 September 2017.
The EU welcomed these important first steps towards acknowledging the severity and scale of the violence that occurred, the gross violations of human rights and the disproportionate use of force by Myanmar's military and security forces.
"We hope that Myanmar will use these opportunities to make further progress on its democratic transition towards a society where the rights of everyone are fully recognised and protected," the statement reads.
The EU also welcomed and shared the expression of sympathy for all victims by the President of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar. "This now needs to be followed up with concrete actions."
As recommended by Myanmar's own Commission of Enquiry, there must now be adequate follow-up investigations, in line with international standards, said the statement.
"Credible action must be taken to bring to justice those responsible for these serious violations, especially by Myanmar's security forces. We also welcome the recommendations for institutional reforms within Myanmar's defence forces to prevent the recurrence of human rights violations," the envoys said.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Monitoring contains rice price hike: Minister
DUexpels 67 students
EU expects Myanmar govt to fully comply with ICJ order
HC extends Khaleda’s bail in 2 defamation cases
Five of a family burnt alive in Moulvibazar
Atiq promises ‘digital taxation’ system for citizens of DNCC
Voters to get info of voting centre thru SMS: EC
HC asks govt to appoint 27 BCS candidates in 60 days


Latest News
Body of housewife recovered
Man awarded life imprisonment for killing wife
PM urges to keep youths away from narcotics
Bangladesh is poverty reduction model: WB
Journos must evolve to keep up with change: Speakers
Man killed, 20 injured in bus collision
Sheaf of paddy's victory can't be thwarted: Tabith
Man bought a Rolex for $345 in 1974,What its current value!
Lalmonirhat jailer passes away
Four students, killed in train crash, buried
Most Read News
Death toll leaps to 106 as China tightens measures
5 of a family burnt alive in Moulvibazar fire
Sajjadul Hasan new Biman chairman
Launching ceremony of the book ‘Fire Your Boss’ held in city
SSC examinee killed in city road crash, students block road
Two cows burnt, owner hurt at Bagatipara
The Masked Singer: ITV apologises for Natalie Cole error
Cold weather bars Patharghata fishermen from fishing
Saudi says Israelis cannot visit 'for now'
Destiny MD jailed for 3yrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft