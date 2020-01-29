Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 29 January, 2020, 8:47 PM
Home Back Page

HC extends Khaleda’s bail in 2 defamation cases

Published : Wednesday, 29 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Staff Correspondent

The High Court on Tuesday extended tenure of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's bail, which was granted earlier for one year and would be expired on February 5 this year, for one more years in two separate defamation cases in Dhaka and Narail.
The High Court bench of Justice Muhammad Abdul Hafiz and Justice Kazi Md Ejarul Haque Akondo passed the order following two separate petitions filed by Khaleda Zia's counsel seeking extension of its previous order.
Earlier on February 5 last year, the HC bench of Justice Muhammad Abdul Hafiz and Justice Mohi Uddin Shamim issued one year bail order in the cases.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Monitoring contains rice price hike: Minister
DUexpels 67 students
EU expects Myanmar govt to fully comply with ICJ order
HC extends Khaleda’s bail in 2 defamation cases
Five of a family burnt alive in Moulvibazar
Atiq promises ‘digital taxation’ system for citizens of DNCC
Voters to get info of voting centre thru SMS: EC
HC asks govt to appoint 27 BCS candidates in 60 days


Latest News
Body of housewife recovered
Man awarded life imprisonment for killing wife
PM urges to keep youths away from narcotics
Bangladesh is poverty reduction model: WB
Journos must evolve to keep up with change: Speakers
Man killed, 20 injured in bus collision
Sheaf of paddy's victory can't be thwarted: Tabith
Man bought a Rolex for $345 in 1974,What its current value!
Lalmonirhat jailer passes away
Four students, killed in train crash, buried
Most Read News
Death toll leaps to 106 as China tightens measures
5 of a family burnt alive in Moulvibazar fire
Sajjadul Hasan new Biman chairman
Launching ceremony of the book ‘Fire Your Boss’ held in city
SSC examinee killed in city road crash, students block road
Two cows burnt, owner hurt at Bagatipara
The Masked Singer: ITV apologises for Natalie Cole error
Cold weather bars Patharghata fishermen from fishing
Saudi says Israelis cannot visit 'for now'
Destiny MD jailed for 3yrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft