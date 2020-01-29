HC extends Khaleda’s bail in 2 defamation cases

The High Court on Tuesday extended tenure of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's bail, which was granted earlier for one year and would be expired on February 5 this year, for one more years in two separate defamation cases in Dhaka and Narail.

The High Court bench of Justice Muhammad Abdul Hafiz and Justice Kazi Md Ejarul Haque Akondo passed the order following two separate petitions filed by Khaleda Zia's counsel seeking extension of its previous order.

Earlier on February 5 last year, the HC bench of Justice Muhammad Abdul Hafiz and Justice Mohi Uddin Shamim issued one year bail order in the cases.















