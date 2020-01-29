Five of a family burnt alive in Moulvibazar





The deceased were identified as Subhas Ray, 65, owner of Pinki Shoe Store, his daughter Priya Ray, 19, his brother's wife Dipti Ray, 48, wife of his brother-in-law Dipa Ray, 35, and her daughter Boishakhi Ray, 3.

The house is located on the top floor of a two-storied wooden building at Saifur Rahman Road in the town. Members of Fire Service and Civil Defence recovered five charred bodies from the top floor of the building where all the members got stuck due to the fire.

After visiting the spot, Nazia Shirin, Deputy Commissioner of Moulvibazar told this correspondent that Moulvibazar district administration offered Tk 100,000 to the victims' family and formed a 7-member investigation committee headed by Additional Deputy Magistrate Tania Sultana to probe the incident.

Police and fire-service sources said the fire originated at around 10:00am from the house situated on the up floor of the building and then spread to the ground floor shoe-shop, Pinkey Shoe Store and to the neighbouring areas.

Two units of the Fire Service from Moulvibazar and Srimangal brought the blaze under control after fighting the fire for two hours. Subhas Ray was the owner of the building and the shoe shop.

Dipa Roy and her daughter Boishaki came to Moulvibazar to attend the marriage ceremony of Suvas daughter Pinki on January 22 but they could not return home as the devastating fire engulfed them.

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Affairs Minister Md Shahab Uddin expressed deep grief over the incident.

Md Abdullah Harun Pasa, Deputy Assistant Director of Moulvibazar Fire Service, said they were investigating the incident, however, they suspected the fire might have originated from a gas oven.



















