Atiq promises ‘digital taxation’ system for citizens of DNCC



AL mayor candidate for DNCC Atiqul Islam waves at the crowd during poll campaign at Pallabi on Tuesday.

The incumbent mayor of Dhaka North City Corporation came up with the remark while addressing a meeting with pro-liberation journalist leaders at the National Press Club on Tuesday.

Referring to strengthening the online tax system, Atiqul Islam said the city corporation tax automation system will start functioning within the next six months. It will decrease all face-to-face transactions, root out corruption and increase the corporation's work speed.

"Previously citizens use to suffer harassments regularly while paying taxes. There will be no more suffering like that in future," he said.

"We all want a beautiful, healthy, vibrant and modern Dhaka city, We have many challenges, we have to face them and move forward" he added.

Atiqul said, "In this unplanned city there are various challenges, including traffic congestion, water logging, mosquito infestation and air pollution. Yet we give lip service to it. I have come to the citizens to take up the challenges. We have never dreamed that the Padma Bridge would be built one day. But the Padma Bridge of our dream is taking shape today."

The Daily Observer Editor Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, also the former media advisor to the Prime Minister, Member of Parliament Muhammad Shafiqur Rahman, Press Club President Saiful Alam, Ekushey Television Chief Executive Monjurul Ahsan Bulbul, Bhorer Kagoj Editor Shyamal Dutta and Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalist Secretary General Shaban Mahmud were, among others, present on the occasion.

Iqbal Sobhan said, "As the candidates are leaving their messages for the city dwellers through exchanging views with the journalists. We also want to inform you and other mayor candidates that our journalists too are moving from dawn to dusk to cover the election campaign."

Atiqul Islam on the day conducted election campaign in Pallabi area and later joined a discussion meeting with the members of the Feni Samity at Lalmatia College.





























