Voters to get info of voting centre thru SMS: EC





To get the information voters have to type 'PC<space>NID number' and send it to '105' to receive voting centre information via a return message.

"In a reply to SMS, voters can get information on their respective polling stations and serial number of voter list," Operation Planning and Communication Officer of EVM Project Kazi Ashikuzzaman told reporters at the Nirbachan Bhaban on Monday.

"Voters don't have to go to polling stations to have any information as anyone can get it by sending SMS to 105," he added.

He also said voters can type their 10-digit Smart Card or 17-digit NID number to get information.

According to the EC, over 54 lakh voters in two city corporations will franchise their voting rights. Of them, 30.10 lakh under 54 Wards in DNCC and 24.53 lakh under 75 wards in DSCC will cast their votes.

In the upcoming two city elections, the EC will set up about 2500 polling stations with 7516 polling booths in DNCC and 5998 polling booths in DSCC. The DNCC and DSCC polls are scheduled to be held on February 1.



























