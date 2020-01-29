HC asks govt to appoint 27 BCS candidates in 60 days





Declaring the government decision to drop them from recruitment 'illegal', the HC ordered in its judgment that the government will have to give the appointments and provide them with salaries and benefits from the date when the gazette was published for the batches.

The HC bench of Justice MD Ashraful Kamal and Justice Razik-al-Jalil made its earlier rule absolute regarding this issue and passed the judgment after hearing three writ petitions filed by the deprived candidates.

Lawyers Siddique Ullah Miah, accompanied by lawyers Md Monirul Islam and Suhrawardy Saddam, appeared for the 17 candidates while lawyer Md Salahuddin Dolon and lawyer Abdus Sattar Palowan appeared for the rest 10 candidates. Deputy Attorney General Waish al Haruni represented the state.

Advocate Siddique Ullah Miah said the HC directed the government to appoint 17 candidates at their respective posts within 60 days of receiving the High Court verdict.

Siddique Ullah Miah added that his clients passed the BCS examinations and the Bangladesh Public Service Commission (PSC) had recommended the government for their appointment. But the authorities concerned did not give them appointment or an explanation as to why they were not recruited.

Later, the aggrieved candidates of 35 BCS Rina Khanam, Mohammad Faisal Akbar, Jannatun Nesa, SM AshikurRahman Shimul, Sadia Afrin Sumaiya, Md Abdullah Tareque, Musanah Ashfaq, Md Abdullah al Hubair, Faisal ahmed Chowdhury, Khaled Saifulah, Md, Abu Rohani parvez Rony, Md Saidul islam, Md Abdus Salam, md Abu Bakar, Muhsinul Islam, Riaz Uddin and and Farhad Hossain filed a writ petition challenging the legality of the government decision.

Md Rakbul Alam of 34 BCS and 9 others of 35 BCS filed another writ petition on the issue.



















