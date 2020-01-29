50 killed in clashes in C Africa

BANGUI, Jan 28: Clashes between rival armed groups in Bria, a strategic town in eastern Central African Republic, have left dozens dead, a senior official said on Tuesday.

"There are about 50 dead. Some bodies were immediately buried by relatives, so it is difficult to give a precise figure," said the prefect of Haute-Kotto department, Evariste Binguinidji.

After mediation with UN peacekeeping forces sent to the area, "the town is calm. The armed groups have withdrawn their men from the town centre and displaced people have started to return," he said.

The clashes are the latest test to a nearly year-old agreement aimed at bringing peace to the CAR. -AFP





