Wednesday, 29 January, 2020, 8:46 PM
Ardern calls September 19 polls

Published : Wednesday, 29 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44

WELLINGTON, Jan 28: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has called a general election for September, in a vote that will test whether her widespread popularity overseas is matched by support at home.
The centre-left leader on Tuesday announced Kiwis would go to the polls on September 19, two months ahead of the last possible date for the ballot, when she will seek a second three-year term.




"I will be asking New Zealanders to continue to support my leadership and the current direction of the government, which is grounded in stability, a strong economy and progress on the long term challenges facing New Zealand," Ardern said.     -AFP


