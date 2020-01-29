After 40 years, Paresh Barua set for homecoming





The peace accord could be Narendra Modi-led government's "Bihu gift" to Assam and pacify large sections of people who are protesting for over a month against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Assam's biggest festival, Rongali Bihu, is celebrated in mid-April.

One of Barua's childhood friends, Rebati Phukan-who "disappeared" in April 2018-is said to be acting as the intermediary between the banned outfit and the Centre. He was apparently drafted by Indian intelligence agencies to break the ice with Barua.

"Talks with ULFA are in final stages and an agreement is likely to be signed soon. Most issues have been resolved with ULFA, including granting constitutional safeguard to the state's indigenous people. This was one of the main clauses of the Assam Accord," a source in the Home Ministry said.

Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also dropped broad hints about the Centre's keenness to engage with Barua. "The Central government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has resolved the demands of the Bodos through the Bodo Peace Accord on Monday. And I have been told that if the ULFA faction shows interest in peace talks, it would be reciprocated by the Centre," he told newsmen in Guwahati on Tuesday.

Barua leads the Independent faction of the ULFA which has been waging an armed rebellion since 1979 for creation of a "sovereign socialist" Assam. The ULFA has owned up four explosions in different places of Assam on Republic Day. The home ministry sources described the incidents as "minor irritants" to the peace process.

The Bodoland accord, signed on January 27 between the Centre, Assam government and Bodo outfits, is likely to provide the template for the ULFA peace treaty. -TNN























