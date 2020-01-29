

Modi ruined India’s image, deterred investors: Rahul

Targeting the youth, the former Congress president blamed the BJP-led government of creating an image for the country that deterred investors. He said the Modi government had failed to deliver on its promise to create jobs.

He urged the youth to raise issues related to the country's future. The Jaipur public meeting was billed Yuva Aakrosh Rally, focusing on youth anger over unemployment.

Keeping his focus on the state of the country's economy under the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government, Rahul Gandhi said the Prime Minister "probably hasn't studied or understood economics".

He pointed out that economic growth has dropped since the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) was in power.

"India grew at 9% during the UPA. The entire world was looking towards us. Today, you have different parameters to measure GDP and you have a 5% rate. If you use old parameters, then India is growing at 2.5%," he said.

"Ask an eight-year-old whether demonetisation benefited you or harmed you? The child will say the note ban did more harm than good," he said.

Gandhi made the comments while addressing a "Yuva Aakrosh Rally (youth anger)" in Rajasthan's capital, Jaipur. The address is a part of his proposed plan to hold similar rallies across the country in a bid to reconnect with the masses and corner the Centre on the nationwide protests over the new citizenship law and economic slowdown.

The current government at the Centre has ignored the country's biggest asset, the youth, the 49-year-old leader said.

"Prime Minister Modi had promised two crore jobs but last year our youth lost one crore jobs. Wherever the PM goes he talks of CAA and NRC but doesn't mention the biggest issue of unemployment. The PM doesn't even speak a word on it," Gandhi said.

"Earlier, we were competing with China but now sadly China has left us far behind. The whole world knows if there is anyone who can rival China, it is India's youth," he said. -HT



















