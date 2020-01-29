Video
Wednesday, 29 January, 2020
ME plan has a ‘chance’: Trump

Netanyahu drops immunity bid in graft charges

Published : Wednesday, 29 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM

US President Donald Trump listens to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as they hold a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, January 27. photo : AFP

WASHINGTON, Jan 28: President Donald Trump on Tuesday was to ignore accusations -- led by the Palestinians themselves -- of pro-Israeli bias and unveil what he says is a peace plan capable of solving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Long held secret, the plan was to finally be aired jointly by Trump and visiting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House.
Given that it has been rejected by the Palestinians, the latest of many US proposals to address the bitter, multi-generational Mideast conflict might seem to have little future.
But Trump insists he is optimistic and whatever happens, both he and Netanyahu could reap political benefits as they battle respective domestic scandals. "It might have a chance," Trump said of the plan at an initial Oval Office meeting with Netanyahu on Monday.
Trump, whose impeachment trial in the Senate is entering a critical phase, said his plan was getting widespread support from "many of the Arab nations" and claimed that even Palestinians would come round to the idea.
"It's very good for them, in fact it's overly good for them," Trump told reporters. "We think we will have ultimately the support of the Palestinians."
Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday that he had dropped his request for parliamentary immunity from corruption charges, in a move likely to speed the opening of his trial.
The announcement came hours before he was to meet in the White House with President Donald Trump for the unveiling of a long-awaited US peace plan.    -AFP


