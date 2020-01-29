Qatar appoints new prime minister





DOHA, Jan 28: Qatar's ruler appointed a new prime minister on Tuesday, the state news agency reported, replacing veteran regime insider Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al-Thani.New Prime Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al-Thani previously headed up the office of gas-rich Qatar's ruler, Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, according to the government website.Sheikh Abdullah also loses his role as interior minister to Sheikh Khalid in the reshuffle although all other key cabinet posts remain unchanged, including the defence, finance and energy portfolios.The emir issued an order "appointing His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al-Thani as prime minister", the state-run Qatar News Agency reported, adding it was effective immediately. -AFP