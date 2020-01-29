Four months after ‘Howdy, Modi!’, some Indians abroad protest over citizenship law





But four months after the event dubbed "Howdy Modi!," intended to deepen relations with the wealthy Indian-American minority which has influence in India, some members of the diaspora have been protesting against a new citizenship law.

In the past month, small demonstrations from Harvard to San Francisco have underlined criticism of what detractors say are Modi's divisive identity politics.

The law, which was promised by Modi before he was re-elected and was approved in December, in effect granted Indian citizenship to non-Muslim religious groups fleeing persecution from three neighbouring Muslim-majority countries.

Critics say it is a prelude for the marginalization of Muslims and an affront to India's secular constitution.

"It is still only a minority, but the disenchantment (in the diaspora) is real and deep," said a 50-year-old sociologist who gave her name only as Nidhi to avoid straining relations with older relatives who attended Modi's rally in Houston.

Nidhi emigrated to the United States when she was five and has taken part in demonstrations against the citizenship law in the U.S. state of Texas.

"If we as Indo-Americans don't raise our voice, we are complicit," she said.

The latest protests were outside Indian diplomatic missions on Sunday, India's Republic Day. A large proportion of the rallies attract student, academics and religious minorities - groups that have long been worried by Modi's rise.

Many in the diaspora cheered Hindu nationalist Modi to an election victory in 2014, convinced he would transform India into an economic powerhouse. -REUTERS























