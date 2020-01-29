UGC Chairman urges VCs to recruit qualified teachers





Qualitative change in higher education is not possible unless the competent candidates are recruited as teachers.

The standard and quality of education imparted by both the public and private universities is gradually deteriorating. Side by side, the teaching quality of the teachers' community at universities is also worsening, he said.

Prof Kazi Shahidullah made the observation while speaking as the Chief Guest at a workshop on current status of IQACs at Private University and ways to step forward at UGC on 28 January 2020.

Qualification in teachers' recruitment at universities is not being properly evaluated in most of the cases.

It is not possible to get rid of this situation just with the technology if the right people are not recruited, observed the UGC Chairman.









The Chief Guest observed if the candidates committed to education and teaching profession are recruited, the country's tertiary education will reach the desired goal.

He noted only the increasing in facilities for the teachers' community cannot contribute to the quality development of tertiary education.

The lost image in higher education sector should be regained in combined efforts, he opined.

