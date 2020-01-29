JCD leader assaulted in Chattogram





Quoting witnesses, Mohammad Mohsin, officer-in-charge of Kotwali Police Station, said a view-exchange meeting was held among the central BNP leaders and five JCD leaders of northern parts at the Nasimon Bhaban on Monday night.

After the meeting, some activists of Mirsarai unit Chhatra Dal swooped on Zahedul Absar Jewel, president of North district unit JCD, and beat him up over internal feud around 11:30 pm in front of the other leaders.

Faruk Ahmed Sabbir, assistant organising secretary of divisional unit Chhatra Dal, said "A scuffle took place after the meeting which was settled later."

However, no complaint was filed in this connection, said OC.

























