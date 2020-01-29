Video
Wednesday, 29 January, 2020, 8:45 PM
Outgoing Country Director of KOICA meets DU VC

Published : Wednesday, 29 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
DU Correspondent

Outgoing Country Director of Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) Cary Joe Hyungue called on Dhaka University (DU) Vice-Chancellor (VC) Professor Dr Akhtaruzzaman on Tuesday at the latter's office of the campus before his departure.
Jiyoun Shin and Serin Park of KOICA and Executive Director of Innovation, Creativity and Entrepreneurship Center (ICE) of DU Md Rashedur Rahman were present on the occasion.
During the meeting, they discussed the matters of mutual interests specially ongoing development and collaborative programmes between Dhaka University and KOICA.
KOICA Mr. Cary Joe Hyungue expressed his gratitude to DU VC Dr Akhtaruzzaman for extending support and cooperation to carryout KOICA's programs successfully at DU.
Seeking more support to run Korean Language programme in a greater extent at DU he said, "KOICA's help and cooperation to ICE center of DU will be continued in future."




Akhtaruzzaman appreciated Cary Joe Hyungue for successfully completion of his tenure in Bangladesh and assured him to give special attention to all KOICA programmes being implemented at DU.
Special attention will also be given to Korean Language courses so that Korean businessmen and traders can run their businesses smoothly in Bangladesh with the help of interpreters, he added.



