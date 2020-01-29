Campus News

BUET Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Saiful Islam distributes prize to a winner as chief guest at the annual science and technology fair and cultural programme of Engineering University School and College on the campus on Tuesday.Chemistry Department of Maulana Bhashani Science and Technology University organized a seminar on next generation energy storage devices at conference room of the department on Tuesday. Dr Hasi Rani Barai, Assistant Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering Yeungnam University South Korea was the keynote speaker while Dr Ashish Kumar Sarkar, Chairman of the Chemistry Department addressed the function.Jahangirnagar University Treasurer Prof Md Monzurul Huq distributes prize to one of winners at the annual prize giving ceremony and cultural prgramme of Jahangirnagar University School and College on the campus on Tuesday.