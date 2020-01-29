CCC begins excavation of 2.9km canal after 25 years

Video
Wednesday, 29 January, 2020
City News

Published : Wednesday, 29 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 131
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Jan 28: After a long 25 years, the excavation of a new canal from Bahaddrhat to Bolirhat to free the Chattogram people from the curse of water-logging.
Chattogram Mayor AJM Nasiruddin inaugurated the excavation programme on Tuesday.
The Mayor opened the works at Waiserpara under East Bakalia ward this morning.
The CCC senior officials and the concerned Ward Councillors remained present on the occasion.
The Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) has been implementing the project costing of Tk 1256 crore to free the people from the curse of water-logging.
Under the project, a canal will be excavated from Bahadderhat to Bolirhat including the reexcavation and excavation of several new cananls to pave the way for quick discharge of rain water during the rainy season.
The Chattogram City Corporation will implement the project scheduled to be completed by June 2020 next.
But the CCC has taken a step to extend the date of completion of the project.
The 2.9 kilometres long and 65 feet wide canal will be excavated under the project with 20 feet wide road on both sides of the canal.
It may be mentioned that the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) held on November 7 in 2018 last approved the project.
Meanwhile, the UNDP aided master plan for Chattogram City has been prepared 25 years ago in 1995 to excavate three canals to remove water-logging from the city.


