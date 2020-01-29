SSC examinee ‘commits suicide’

CHANDPUR, Jan 28: A Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinee allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling of her house in Hajiganj municipality area on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Nusrat Zahan Mim, 15, a SSC examinee of Hajiganj Pilot Girls' School and College. Being informed by local people, police recovered the hanging body of Mim from her house in the afternoon and sent it to local hospital morgue.

A farewell of the SSC examinees was held at her school and after returning home from the function, Mim took her own life by hanging herself from the ceiling of the house, said AlamgirHossain, officer-in-charge of Hajiganj Police Station quoting Mim's mother.







