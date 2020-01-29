

Securing WhatsApp messaging

Following this, another report from WSJ revealed that his girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez, was responsible for Bezos' phone hack. She reportedly shared compromising messages with his brother Michael Sanchez, who sold the data to the National Enquirer, which then published a story about Bezos' and Sanchez' affair.

It's scary to hear about what happened to Jeff Bezos and how his phone was hacked without him realizing it, right? Well, if the phone of one of world's most powerful man can be hacked, the same can happen to any one of us as well. And that to very easily. Indian newspaper Indian Express recently revealed seven tips you should keeping in mind to protect hackers attack you via WhatsApp.

All WhatsApp users should ensure that their chats are end-to-end encrypted. To verify that a chat is end-to-end encrypted, users will first need to open the chat, tap on the name of the contact to open the contact info screen, and tap Encryption to view the QR code and 60-digit number. WhatsApp end-to-end encryption ensures that only you and your contact can read the messages that are being exchanged and nobody in between, not even WhatsApp.

Talking about the end-to-end encryption, WhatsApp said in its blog, "Your messages are secured with locks, and only the recipient and you have the special keys needed to unlock and read your messages. For added protection, every message you send has an unique lock and key. All of this happens automatically: No need to turn on settings or set up special secret chats to secure your messages."

WhatsApp provides various privacy options to the users. The messaging platform provides users with options to choose who they want to share their profile photo, status, and other details with. It's a good idea to change the Setting to "contacts only". This means only phone number that are saved on your smartphone will be able to see your profile photo, status, phone number, and auto-delete status as well.

Losing phone is a very common phenomenon. In this case, you should ensure to deactivate WhatsApp account before someone else hacks it and gets access to all your personal data. To deactivate WhatsApp account, go to Settings, Delete my account option, enter phone number, and then click on "Delete my account".









We often have the tendency to login to WhatsApp Web at office and then leave the account open on the desktop. This habit can actually create problems for you. Someone else sitting on the same PC can access all your chats without you even realizing it. It's a good practice to Logout from WhatsApp Web before leaving office. It's just takes seconds to login again. Just scan the code and you're done.

Try out WhatsApp lock screen option available on Android. This will ensure no one else can but you can open your WhatsApp account. Just head to Settings menu, Privacy, and then select Screen Lock option. You will then need to register your fingerprint. After the process is completed, you will have to scan your fingerprint every time you open the WhatsApp app. This adds an extra layer of security.

WhatsApp introduced the "Two-step verification" feature around two years ago. This feature adds more security to your WhatsApp account. To enable two-step verification, open WhatsApp, go to Settings, click on Account, Two-step verification, and enable it. WhatsApp also asks you to enter your correct email address.

WhatsApp mentioned in an official blog that, "this email address will allow WhatsApp to send you a link via email to disable two-step verification in case you ever forget your six-digit PIN, and also to help safeguard your account. We do not verify this email address to confirm its accuracy. We highly recommend you provide an accurate email address so that you're not locked out of your account if you forget your PIN." The messaging platform also said, "If you receive an email to disable two-step verification, but didn't request this, don't click on the link. Someone could be attempting to verify your phone number on WhatsApp." Securing WhatsApp messaging Last week, a big news about Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, who recently visited India, created a buzz all around the world. 