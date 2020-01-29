Video
Wednesday, 29 January, 2020, 8:44 PM
Rethink for flourishing internet service

ISPAB Secretary General Imdadul Haque, tells The Daily Observer

Published : Wednesday, 29 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73
Shaikh Shahrukh

Government should reform taxation policy for internet service to increase broadband penetration towards moving knowledge-based economy, a leader of the trade body mentioned.
ISPAB or Internet Service Provider Association Bangladesh has been leading the broadband connectivity of the country since 1997.
Talking to Daily Observer, ISPAB General Secretary Imdadul Haque mentioned that the trade body has focused to benefit the 1700 service providers across the country in the internet connectivity sector.
"There is no alternativefor the industry to concentrate on countrywide market rather than metropolitan centric mindset. Besides, the policy should focus on collective development in the sector. We always on benefits of all members across the country rather than the metro-based service providers. However, we have some challenges in the policy as 'many service providers' are experiencing bleeding in doing business environment due to higher taxation and imbalance in market," Imdad, Director & COO at Optimax, added.
Optimax Communication is an information communication technology firm to provide wide angle services include broadband internet, software development, domain registration and other network solution.
Optimax Director Imdad further said the then Finance Minister MA Muhit assured that value added tax (VAT) on using internet will be cut by about 5 percentage point at the end users including all layer like ITC/Submarine, IIG, NTTN in 2018 and the promised was maintained only for six month, new budget in 2019 NBR again back to previous, I mean user end 5 % and others layer still remain 15%. This rules we ISPS are not getting rebates so our cost increased.
"However, the promised remained at dark as the revenue body keeps existing tax structure at three levels for the general service providers,"
Currently there is 15 percent value added tax for internet service provider's connection and 21.75 percent for internet use through mobile phone,
Imdad said the all the ISPs and equivalent service providers in Bangladesh exchange traffic via two systems, National Internet Exchange (NIX) and International Internet Gateways (IIGs).
The IIGs provide global Internet connectivity, while all domestic Internet traffic is routed via the NIX to minimize usage of international bandwidth, he explained.
"NTTN operators sometime act as internet service providers in violation of licencing conditions of the NTTN operators which creates unhealthy practice in the market,"
Citing a World Bank study, Imdad further said that the 10 percent increase of broad band internet impacts 1 percent increase in growth trend of gross domestic product.


