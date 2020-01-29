Video
Wednesday, 29 January, 2020
Billie Eilish sweeps Grammy Awards with top four prizes

Published : Wednesday, 29 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65

Teen sensation Billie Eilish swept the Grammy Awards on Sunday, winning all four top prizes - album, song, record of the year and best new artist - in a rare feat at the music industry's highest honors.
Eilish, an 18-year-old newcomer with a unique sound, won for her debut studio album "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" while her hit single "Bad Guy" was named record of the year and song of the year. In all, she took home five awards.
She is only the second person, and the youngest, to win all four top Grammys on the same night.
Eilish, distinguished by her green hair and baggy clothes, recorded the album with her brother Finneas in the bedroom of their Los Angeles home. Finneas also won the Grammy for non classical producer of the year.
They seemed taken aback by their Grammy haul, which saw them triumph over established stars including Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande and rapper Post Malone.
"We didn't make this album to win a Grammy. We wrote about depression and suicidal thoughts and environmental change," Finneas said as the pair accepted the awards. "We stand up here confused and grateful."




Asked backstage what she would do next, Eilish said, "Being in this moment is all I'm thinking about... I'm gonna do whatever I feel."
The Grammy Awards show opened with a dedication to basketball star Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter accident earlier in the day and whose Los Angeles Lakers team has its home at the city's Staples Center and Grammy venue.
"We are literally standing here heartbroken in the house that Kobe Bryant built," said Grammy host Alicia Keys. "We never imagined in a million years we'd have to start the show like this."
R&B star Lizzo won three of her eight nominations, while gay black country rapper Lil Nas X took two for his viral "Old Town Road" collaboration with Billy Ray Cyrus.    -Reuters



