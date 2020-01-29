Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 29 January, 2020, 8:44 PM
Home Art & Culture

Waheedul Haque, a social and cultural reformer

Published : Wednesday, 29 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Iftakhair Hossen

Waheedul Haque, a social and cultural reformer

Waheedul Haque, a social and cultural reformer

Waheedul Haque was a journalist, writer, musicologist and an expert and teacher of Tagore songs. He was also a cultural activist, a campaigner-activist for social-political-cultural causes, and an organiser of several cultural institutions and events. His full name was Abul Fatah Mohammad Waheedul Haque. He was born in the village of Vawal Manoharia in Keraniganj thana under Dhaka district on March 16 in 1933. His father was Mazharul Huq and mother Meowa Begum. His father Mazharul Huq was elected a member of the Bengal Legislative Assembly by defeating Nawab Habibullah.
Yesterday (January 27) marked the 13th death anniversary of the multitalented personality. On the occasion of his death anniversary, different social and cultural organisations arranged varied programmes across the country.
Waheedul Haque's professional career began as a journalist of The Daily Morning News. Later on, he worked for the People, The Weekly Web, The Daily New Nation and The Daily Star. He wrote for The Daily Janakantha and The Dainik Bhorer Kagoj. His regular column was 'Abhoi Baze Hridoi Majhe' which was very popular. He was also a part-time teacher in the Department of Architecture at the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology for some time.
In 1961, on the occasion of the birth centenary of Rabindranath, Haque mobilised public support against the Ayub regime and formed Chhayanaut with like-minded people.
In order to spread the cultivation of Rabindra music countrywide, in 1980 he established Rabindra Sangeet Sammelan Parishad. He established a recitation organisation 'Kanthashilan' to promote standard pronunciation. He was directly or indirectly involved with some other organisations such as, Abritti Samannoy Parisad, Nalonda (school), Shishutirtha and Anandadhwani. Music was the subject of his imagination.
Waheedul Haque was a music organiser. He had only one music album of Rabindra songs 'Sakol Kanta Dhonya Kore'. He also wrote three articles on music 'Ganer Bhitor Diye', 'Chetona Dharay Eso' and 'Sanskriti Jagoraner Prothom Surya'. He was also one of the organisers of the film movement in Bangladesh.
Waheedul Haque was involved in the communist movement from his school life. In 1971, he played an important role in the Liberation War by forming the Swadhin Bangla Shilpi Sangstha. In 1973, he took part in the MP election from Keraniganj as a candidate of NAP or National Awami Party. However, the cultural arena was his main sphere of activities. He was one of the two persons who received awards in 2000-2001 as talented personalities of Bangladesh and Pachim Bangla. He received "Ekushey Padak" in 2008 and Shadinota Puroshkar in 2010. He died on January 27 in 2007. He donated his dead body for the use of medical students.
January 27 marked the 13th death anniversary of Waheedul Haque.
The writer is a freelance contributor.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Billie Eilish sweeps Grammy Awards with top four prizes
Waheedul Haque, a social and cultural reformer
‘The Lalon Music Conference’ to start from March 4
A devoted art collector and promoter
Grief over Kobe Bryant’s death overshadows politics at the Grammys
Grameenphone organises ‘Star Mela’ for customers
Launching ceremony of the book ‘Fire Your Boss’ held in city
The Masked Singer: ITV apologises for Natalie Cole error


Latest News
Body of housewife recovered
Man awarded life imprisonment for killing wife
PM urges to keep youths away from narcotics
Bangladesh is poverty reduction model: WB
Journos must evolve to keep up with change: Speakers
Man killed, 20 injured in bus collision
Sheaf of paddy's victory can't be thwarted: Tabith
Man bought a Rolex for $345 in 1974,What its current value!
Lalmonirhat jailer passes away
Four students, killed in train crash, buried
Most Read News
Death toll leaps to 106 as China tightens measures
5 of a family burnt alive in Moulvibazar fire
Sajjadul Hasan new Biman chairman
Launching ceremony of the book ‘Fire Your Boss’ held in city
SSC examinee killed in city road crash, students block road
Two cows burnt, owner hurt at Bagatipara
The Masked Singer: ITV apologises for Natalie Cole error
Cold weather bars Patharghata fishermen from fishing
Saudi says Israelis cannot visit 'for now'
Destiny MD jailed for 3yrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft