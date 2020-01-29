Video
Wednesday, 29 January, 2020, 8:44 PM
Home Art & Culture

‘The Lalon Music Conference’ to start from March 4

Published : Wednesday, 29 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74
Culture Desk

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was an ardent devotee of the great bards-- Lalon, Rabindra and Nazrul. As Lalon has said, "Man will be a golden man if he surrenders himself to a wise one" Bangabandhu declared in newly independent homeland, "I need a golden man to build Bangladesh as an ornate land". Since Bangabandhu was a devotee of the liberal Baul tune, our national anthem was tied to the free-ranging Baul tune. Therefore, marking the 248th birth anniversary of Lalon Shah, the National Press Club and the Lalon World Union are jointly going to organise a three-day special programme.
Fakir Lalon Shah's 248th birth anniversary programme is upcoming in the month of March, when the Mujib centenary is going to be celebrated across the country. The Lalon World Society (Lalon Bishwa Sangha) and the National Press Club are jointly going to organise the 1st 'The Lalon National Music Conference' from March 4 to March 6 at the National Press Club premises, in the city. Information Minister Dr. Hasan Mahmud will be the chief guest at the inaugural session of the conference on March 4 at 4.30 pm.
Renowned Lalon artistes, exponents, and fans of Lalon will participate in the three day-long 'The Lalon National Music Conference' from across the country.


