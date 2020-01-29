A devoted art collector and promoter



Barrister Omar H. Khan

However, in the modern era abound with its rush for technological and economic progress, there are very few to emphasise this symbiotic relationship like Barrister Omar H. Khan and his wife Barrister Miti Sanjana.

Cultures of endorsing ethics and well-being of humans as well as nature are vital for adopting robust legal provisions. Similarly, laws that build on ethics inherent in cultural practices and respect the non-obtrusive elements of different cultures, form a successful legal framework, that can ensure harmony and prosperity in a society.

Barrister Omar has been delivering talks with many universities and organisations on 'Law and Culture' both at home and abroad. He advocates to the younger generation that adherence to law shall be considered as a cultural issue as opposed to something being imposed from the top. He also believes that our rich cultural heritage does not correspond to the apathy shown by many of us in respecting the law.

His first published book - "Legal Stories of Life" - while addressing many of our everyday problems, implicitly hints at the importance of culture in shaping our world views. It is noteworthy that the book contains artworks by seven of the most prominent painters of the country and also several photographs collected through a photography competition. This unique amalgamation of law and arts has created a new dimension of looking into law from a cultural perspective.

The book is a compilation of law-related newspaper articles written by Omar, who is also known as the country's first pro-bono legal adviser. He also promotes the "culture of pro-bono activities" at his chambers whereby the lawyers need to work for certain hours in a week to pursue some pro-bono works focusing mostly on information and knowledge dissemination.

Barrister Omar H Khan also loves to spend much of his valuable times to pursue cultural activities like singing, as well as, learning and playing different musical instruments. He personally favours classical and Tagore songs.

Barrister Omar H. Khan and his wife Barrister Miti Sanjana

The couple has a number of commendable works by Shilpacharya Zainul Abedin, Patua Quamrul Hassan, Abdur Razzak, Abdus Shakoor Shah, Alokesh Ghosh, Aminul Islam, Anwarul Haq, Ferdausi Priyobhashini, Hamiduzzaman Khan, Iftekhar Uddin Ahmed, Ivy Zaman, Jamal Ahmed, Kalidas Karmakar, Kanak Chanpa Chakma, Mohammad Eunus, Mohammad Iqbal, Monirul Islam, Murtaja Baseer, Mustapha Khalid Palash, Nurul Islam, Rafiqun Nabi, Ranjit Das, Rokeya Sultana, Samarjit Roy Chowdhury, Shahabuddin Ahmed, Shahid Kabir, Sheikh Afzal, Syed Jahangir, Tajuddin Ahmed and Tarun Ghosh to name a few.

Barrister Khan takes time in collecting antiques and mugs and loves to do interiors with time and passion. He has done the interior designing for both where he lives in and his present and all past workplaces. His house and his law chambers will certainly give a visitor some feeling of an art gallery full of artworks, sculptures, antiques and unique items collected from all over the world with time, care and great passion.

Omar H Khan's contributions for the country's legal system are also laudable. It will certainly not be an overstatement to assert that he has been pivotal in shaping up the corporate law practices here's with international law firms around the world. His model of operating a law firm has been successfully replicated by other chambers paving the way for their professional achievements.









Reportedly, Legal Counsel, the law chamber of Omar and Miti, is the first in this region to declare itself as a "Green Law Firm", dramatically reducing the carbon footprint by way of using softcopies of documents and modern IT tools. Apart from court cases, they mostly avoid use of paper and advise the clients to do so. Moreover, he does not work with any organisation, which may have created elements risky for the environment beyond the legally permissible limits.





Like cultural practices, adherence to law and respect for law, have been the keys to determining values and moral heritage of different societies throughout history. As such, the two are intricately interdependent to determine their worth in different societies.However, in the modern era abound with its rush for technological and economic progress, there are very few to emphasise this symbiotic relationship like Barrister Omar H. Khan and his wife Barrister Miti Sanjana.Cultures of endorsing ethics and well-being of humans as well as nature are vital for adopting robust legal provisions. Similarly, laws that build on ethics inherent in cultural practices and respect the non-obtrusive elements of different cultures, form a successful legal framework, that can ensure harmony and prosperity in a society.Barrister Omar has been delivering talks with many universities and organisations on 'Law and Culture' both at home and abroad. He advocates to the younger generation that adherence to law shall be considered as a cultural issue as opposed to something being imposed from the top. He also believes that our rich cultural heritage does not correspond to the apathy shown by many of us in respecting the law.His first published book - "Legal Stories of Life" - while addressing many of our everyday problems, implicitly hints at the importance of culture in shaping our world views. It is noteworthy that the book contains artworks by seven of the most prominent painters of the country and also several photographs collected through a photography competition. This unique amalgamation of law and arts has created a new dimension of looking into law from a cultural perspective.The book is a compilation of law-related newspaper articles written by Omar, who is also known as the country's first pro-bono legal adviser. He also promotes the "culture of pro-bono activities" at his chambers whereby the lawyers need to work for certain hours in a week to pursue some pro-bono works focusing mostly on information and knowledge dissemination.Barrister Omar H Khan also loves to spend much of his valuable times to pursue cultural activities like singing, as well as, learning and playing different musical instruments. He personally favours classical and Tagore songs.He and his wife Barrister Miti are very popular names amongst the prominent artists and at art-galleries at home and abroad. Their collection includes works by contemporary Bangladeshi master painters and a number of promising Bangladeshi painters. The couple likes to travel different parts of the world and have visited many art fairs, festivals and biennales. During their travel, they usually meet many celebrated artists, art historians, critics and art enthusiasts.The couple has a number of commendable works by Shilpacharya Zainul Abedin, Patua Quamrul Hassan, Abdur Razzak, Abdus Shakoor Shah, Alokesh Ghosh, Aminul Islam, Anwarul Haq, Ferdausi Priyobhashini, Hamiduzzaman Khan, Iftekhar Uddin Ahmed, Ivy Zaman, Jamal Ahmed, Kalidas Karmakar, Kanak Chanpa Chakma, Mohammad Eunus, Mohammad Iqbal, Monirul Islam, Murtaja Baseer, Mustapha Khalid Palash, Nurul Islam, Rafiqun Nabi, Ranjit Das, Rokeya Sultana, Samarjit Roy Chowdhury, Shahabuddin Ahmed, Shahid Kabir, Sheikh Afzal, Syed Jahangir, Tajuddin Ahmed and Tarun Ghosh to name a few.Barrister Khan takes time in collecting antiques and mugs and loves to do interiors with time and passion. He has done the interior designing for both where he lives in and his present and all past workplaces. His house and his law chambers will certainly give a visitor some feeling of an art gallery full of artworks, sculptures, antiques and unique items collected from all over the world with time, care and great passion.Omar H Khan's contributions for the country's legal system are also laudable. It will certainly not be an overstatement to assert that he has been pivotal in shaping up the corporate law practices here's with international law firms around the world. His model of operating a law firm has been successfully replicated by other chambers paving the way for their professional achievements.Reportedly, Legal Counsel, the law chamber of Omar and Miti, is the first in this region to declare itself as a "Green Law Firm", dramatically reducing the carbon footprint by way of using softcopies of documents and modern IT tools. Apart from court cases, they mostly avoid use of paper and advise the clients to do so. Moreover, he does not work with any organisation, which may have created elements risky for the environment beyond the legally permissible limits.