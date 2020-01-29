Titas Club, PDB reach final in Premier Div Volleyball





Volleyball Stadium in the city.

The final will be held tomorrow (Wednesday) at the same venue at 3.30 pm following the place deciding match between Bangladesh Ansar and VDP and Bangladesh Police SC at 1.30 pm.

Youth and Sports Secretary Akhter Hossain Siraj is expected to present in the final as the chief guest and distribute the prizes while Managing Director of Popular Life Insurance Company Limited BM Yousuf Ali will present as special guest.









Meanwhile in the day's semifinals, Titas Club beat Bangladesh Ansar and VDP by 3-0 set points while PDB outclassed Bangladesh Police Sporting Club (SC) by the same scores. -BSS





