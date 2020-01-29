Kayes, Shadman doubtful about Pakistan Test





Bangladesh is set to visit Pakistan for the second phase of tour on February 6.

The Tigers have just returned from Pakistan after completing the first phase of tour that comprised with three-match T20 series.

Shadman and kayes were not the part of that series which Bangladesh lost by 2-0 with the third and final match being washed out due to heavy rain. But both of the batsmen have been considered as vital cog for Bangladesh's longer version format.

Shadman had been struggling with a wrist injury, which he sustained a few months back while playing for Bangladesh Cricket Board XI in mini Ranji in Bangalore. He had to return home after playing only two matches but he played in other competitions, including two Tests in India later without much of a problem.

On the other hand, Kayes is yet to recover from a hamstring injury which he suffered during the recent Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BBPL). The injury also forced him to miss the three-match T20 Internationals against Pakistan.

Though Kayes was retained by Islami Bank East Zone for the upcoming BCL, he has the chance to play in the second and third round.

The zone-based first-class tournament starts on January 31.

According to the BCB chief physician Dr. Devashis Chowdhury, Shadman had recently complained of pain on the injured wrist and was given an injection on Monday. He has been given a rest for one-week.

"We asked Shadman not to play in the BCL as he had been suffering from a wrist injury for quite some time.

"This is an old injury. When he tries to bat, his pain gets increased. So, we advised an injection for him and gave one week rest. Due to this, we also informed the authorities not to consider him for the first round match of BCL," Devashis said on Tuesday.

"He took the injection on Monday and after two to three days, we will assess his condition again. We can decide whether he will be available for the Pakistan Test after observing his situation a few days later," he said.

"Such kind of injury is manageable for shorter matches but it gets tougher when someone plays in longer version matches," he added.

Devashis also informed that Kayes has recovered well from his hamstring injury but they suggested him some rest before the Pakistan tour.









"He has recovered well from the hamstring injury but still, we suggested him not to feature in BCL first-round match as there is a chance of him getting injured again," he said of Kayes.

"It is to see how fast he could recover from the injury because such sort of injury could be aggravated if the players play the Test cricket." -BSS



