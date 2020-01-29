Video
Wednesday, 29 January, 2020
Ansar VDP promotes archer Ruman Shana to Lance Naik

Published : Wednesday, 29 January, 2020
Sports Reporter

Ansar VDP promotes archer Ruman Shana to Lance Naik

Ansar VDP promotes archer Ruman Shana to Lance Naik

Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defence Party (VDP) promoted its employee and country's famed archer Ruman Shana to the rank of Lance Naik in a reception programme on Tuesday at the force's headquarters in Khilgaon, Dhaka.
The archer was adorned with the rank insignia of Lance Naik by the Director General (DG) of Ansar and VDP Major General Kazi Sharif Kaikobad ndc, psc, G. Additional DG of Ansar and VDP Brigadier General AKM Asif Iqbal, Director of Sports and Culture Nurul Hasan Faridi and Additional Director of Sports and Culture Raihan Uddin Fakir were also present there.
Ruman got qualified to play the Tokyo Olympic Archery 2020 after clinching a bronze in the World Archery Championship last year. He also won a gold medal in the Asian Archery Championship and another three gold medals winning the man's singles, doubles and mixed doubles event of Recurve in South Asian Games in Nepal in 2019.




Recently, Ruman was adjudged the Sportsperson of the year 2019 by the Bangladesh Sports Press Association (BSPA). Ruman began his career as an archer in 2010 and Joined Ansar & VDP as a Sainik in 2014. For such successes in different events, his employer Ansar and VDP awarded him the promotion.
The paramilitary auxiliary force which is responsible for the preservation of internal security and law enforcement in the country has also been fostering country's sporting arena by employing sports persons of different disciplines in the force for a long time.



