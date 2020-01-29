Video
Wednesday, 29 January, 2020, 8:43 PM
Home Business

IndiGo flies back into black with Rs 496 crore Q3 net

Published : Wednesday, 29 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16

NEW DELHI, Jan 28: IndiGo has flown back into the black with a net profit of Rs 496 crore in the December quarter this fiscal, up 168per cent from Rs 185.2 crore in same period of 2018-19. In Q2, the airline had lost a record Rs 1,062 crore. Total income for the quarter ended December 2019 was Rs 10,330 crore, up 25.5per cent over the same period of the previous year on capacity growth of 19.3per cent. The passenger ticket revenues were Rs 8,770 crore, showing an increase of 24.1per cent, and ancillary revenues was Rs 1,037 crore, an increase of 28.8per cent compared to the same period of the previous year.
IndiGo had a total cash balance of Rs 20,068 crore, comprising Rs 9,413 crore of free cash and Rs 10,656 crore of restricted cash. The total debt (including the capitalised operating lease liability) was Rs 21,555 crore.
IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta said, "We reported a profit before tax of Rs 560 crore with a profit before tax margin of 5.6per cent compared to 2.3per cent profit before tax margin for the same quarter last year. We started operations in seven new international routes and 17 new domestic routes and operated a peak of 1,634 daily departures during the quarter. I am very enthusiastic about the way we have been developing our network, connecting cities large and small to provide more choice to our customers. We have added small cities such as Shirdi and Shillong to our network while extending our reach to major cities such as Hanoi and Guangzhou."




IndiGo has redesignated Ronojoy Dutta as a whole time director and CEO of InterGlobe Aviation with immediate effect.    -TNN


