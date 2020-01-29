Coronavirus outbreak may disrupt Apple’s iPhone output





Jan 28: Apple Inc's plan to ramp up iPhone production by 10per cent in the first half of this year may hit a roadblock as the coronavirus outbreak spreads across China, the Nikkei Asian Review reported on Tuesday.The company has asked its suppliers, many of whom have manufacturing centers in China, to make up to 80 million iPhones in the first half of 2020, the Nikkei reported, citing people familiar with the company's plans. (s.nikkei.com/2O6wXuq)Apple has booked orders for up to 65 million of its older iPhones and up to 15 million units of a new cut-price model that it plans to unveil in March, according to the report.However, the mass production which is due to start in the third week of February might be delayed due to the virus outbreak, the Nikkei reported. -Reuters