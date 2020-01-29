

Pubali Bank Ltd Managing Director and CEO Md. Abdul Halim Chowdhury





Pubali Bank Ltd Managing Director and CEO Md. Abdul Halim Chowdhury along with Additional Managing Director Safiul Alam Khan Chowdhury, Deputy Managing Director Mohammad Ali, General Managers A. S. Sirajul Haque Chowdhury, Mohammad Anisuzzaman, Sultana Sarifun Nahar attends at 1st Managers' Conference-2020 of Dhaka South, Dhaka North, Dhaka Central, Gazipur and Narayangonj regions of Pubali Bank Ltd held at the bank's head office recently. General Managers, other Senior Executives and Branch Heads were present there. Managing Director emphasized on expansion of foreign remittance business through better customer and modern banking service. photo: Bank