Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 29 January, 2020, 8:42 PM
Home Business

Pubali Bank Ltd Managing Director and CEO Md. Abdul Halim Chowdhury

Published : Wednesday, 29 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20

Pubali Bank Ltd Managing Director and CEO Md. Abdul Halim Chowdhury

Pubali Bank Ltd Managing Director and CEO Md. Abdul Halim Chowdhury

Pubali Bank Ltd Managing Director and CEO Md. Abdul Halim Chowdhury along with Additional Managing Director Safiul Alam Khan Chowdhury, Deputy Managing Director Mohammad Ali, General Managers A. S. Sirajul Haque Chowdhury, Mohammad Anisuzzaman, Sultana Sarifun Nahar attends at 1st Managers' Conference-2020 of Dhaka South, Dhaka North, Dhaka Central, Gazipur and Narayangonj regions of Pubali Bank Ltd held at the bank's head office recently. General Managers, other Senior Executives and Branch Heads were present there. Managing Director emphasized on expansion of foreign remittance business through better customer and modern banking service.     photo: Bank


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Facebook, others restrict business travel to China as warnings grow
IndiGo flies back into black with Rs 496 crore Q3 net
Abu Dhabi welcomes Etihad Greenliner Scheme
Coronavirus outbreak may disrupt Apple’s iPhone output
Sterling at one-week lows on Brexit concerns
China virus sends shockwaves thru Asia tourist industry
Pubali Bank Ltd Managing Director and CEO Md. Abdul Halim Chowdhury
Nasim Sekander Shahjalal Islami Bank new DMD


Latest News
Body of housewife recovered
Man awarded life imprisonment for killing wife
PM urges to keep youths away from narcotics
Bangladesh is poverty reduction model: WB
Journos must evolve to keep up with change: Speakers
Man killed, 20 injured in bus collision
Sheaf of paddy's victory can't be thwarted: Tabith
Man bought a Rolex for $345 in 1974,What its current value!
Lalmonirhat jailer passes away
Four students, killed in train crash, buried
Most Read News
Death toll leaps to 106 as China tightens measures
5 of a family burnt alive in Moulvibazar fire
Sajjadul Hasan new Biman chairman
Launching ceremony of the book ‘Fire Your Boss’ held in city
SSC examinee killed in city road crash, students block road
Two cows burnt, owner hurt at Bagatipara
The Masked Singer: ITV apologises for Natalie Cole error
Cold weather bars Patharghata fishermen from fishing
Saudi says Israelis cannot visit 'for now'
Destiny MD jailed for 3yrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft