Nasim Sekander Shahjalal Islami Bank new DMD



Nasim Sekander

He joined in SJIBL in 2017 as Senior Executive Vice President and was assigned as Head of Tower Branch, thereafter he was also assigned as Manager of Mahakhali Branch and presently working as Head of Dhaka Main Branch of the Bank at Dilkusha Commercial Area.

He started his career in United Commercial Bank Limited in the year 1988. He undertook managerial responsibility since 2002. In his time, he worked at three other leading private commercial banks, like National Credit and Commerce Bank Ltd, Prime Bank Ltd. and Southeast Bank Limited.

Belonged to Maizdee Court, Noakhali district, Sekander is the 3rd son of Late Shahid Uddin Eskander (Former MP) and Late Arjumand Banu (Former MP).

















Nasim Sekander has recently been promoted as Deputy Managing Director (DMD) of Shahjalal Islami Bank Limited (SJIBL), says a press release.He joined in SJIBL in 2017 as Senior Executive Vice President and was assigned as Head of Tower Branch, thereafter he was also assigned as Manager of Mahakhali Branch and presently working as Head of Dhaka Main Branch of the Bank at Dilkusha Commercial Area.He started his career in United Commercial Bank Limited in the year 1988. He undertook managerial responsibility since 2002. In his time, he worked at three other leading private commercial banks, like National Credit and Commerce Bank Ltd, Prime Bank Ltd. and Southeast Bank Limited.Belonged to Maizdee Court, Noakhali district, Sekander is the 3rd son of Late Shahid Uddin Eskander (Former MP) and Late Arjumand Banu (Former MP).