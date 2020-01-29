Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 29 January, 2020, 8:42 PM
Home Business

StanChart CRO Mark Smith visits Bangladesh

Published : Wednesday, 29 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19
Business Desk

Mark Smith

Mark Smith

Standard Chartered Group Chief Risk Officer (CRO) Mark Smith visited Dhaka recently.
During his two-day visit to Dhaka, Mark met with policymakers, regulators, key stakeholders and clients of the Bank, according to press release.
This follows a host of visits to Bangladesh by senior global leadership of the Bank in recent times, including José Viñals, Group Chairman, and Andy Halford, Group Chief Financial Officer, highlighting the Bank's strategic focus on the country.  
Mark Smith was appointed as Group Chief Risk Officer of Standard Chartered plc from January 2016. He initially was responsible for all elements of the Risk function. Mark is based in London.


Â« PreviousNext Â»

You Might Also Like
Facebook, others restrict business travel to China as warnings grow
IndiGo flies back into black with Rs 496 crore Q3 net
Abu Dhabi welcomes Etihad Greenliner Scheme
Coronavirus outbreak may disrupt Appleâ€™s iPhone output
Sterling at one-week lows on Brexit concerns
China virus sends shockwaves thru Asia tourist industry
Pubali Bank Ltd Managing Director and CEO Md. Abdul Halim Chowdhury
Nasim Sekander Shahjalal Islami Bank new DMD


Latest News
Body of housewife recovered
Man awarded life imprisonment for killing wife
PM urges to keep youths away from narcotics
Bangladesh is poverty reduction model: WB
Journos must evolve to keep up with change: Speakers
Man killed, 20 injured in bus collision
Sheaf of paddy's victory can't be thwarted: Tabith
Man bought a Rolex for $345 in 1974,What its current value!
Lalmonirhat jailer passes away
Four students, killed in train crash, buried
Most Read News
Death toll leaps to 106 as China tightens measures
5 of a family burnt alive in Moulvibazar fire
Sajjadul Hasan new Biman chairman
Launching ceremony of the book â€˜Fire Your Bossâ€™ held in city
SSC examinee killed in city road crash, students block road
Two cows burnt, owner hurt at Bagatipara
The Masked Singer: ITV apologises for Natalie Cole error
Cold weather bars Patharghata fishermen from fishing
Saudi says Israelis cannot visit 'for now'
Destiny MD jailed for 3yrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft