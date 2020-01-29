StanChart CRO Mark Smith visits Bangladesh



Mark Smith

During his two-day visit to Dhaka, Mark met with policymakers, regulators, key stakeholders and clients of the Bank, according to press release.

This follows a host of visits to Bangladesh by senior global leadership of the Bank in recent times, including José Viñals, Group Chairman, and Andy Halford, Group Chief Financial Officer, highlighting the Bank's strategic focus on the country.

Mark Smith was appointed as Group Chief Risk Officer of Standard Chartered plc from January 2016. He initially was responsible for all elements of the Risk function. Mark is based in London.















