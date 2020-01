Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited (Berger) Chairman Gerald K. Adams

Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited (Berger) Chairman Gerald K. Adams attends as the chief guest while Berger Managing Director Rupali Chowdhury flanked by Director Jean Claude Loutreuil, Sales General Manager Mohammad Azizul Hoque and other senior officials, cuts a ribbon to inaugurate the company's first Experience Zone at Sodeshi Bazar, Mymensingh on Monday.