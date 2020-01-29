Maiden Bankers' Championship Trophy 2020 begins

Video
Published : Wednesday, 29 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65
Business Desk

The first ever Bankers' Championship Trophy 2020 organised by ACE kicked off on Monday through a colourful opening ceremony at a hotel in Dhaka.
Bangladesh Bank (BB) Governor Dr Fazle Kabir inaugurated the cricket tournament as the chief guest at of Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka. Managing Director and CEO of Eastern Bank Limited Ali Reza Iftekhar, also chairman of Association of Bankers Bangladesh, was the special guest at the event.
A total of 16 banks including the central bank are participating in the tournament. The first match of the championship will be held on February 7 at Mirpur City Club Field. The tournament will end on March 14.
The participating banks are Standard Chartered, HSBC, BRAC Bank, Mutual Trust Bank, Eastern Bank, Prime Bank, Bank Asia, United Commercial Bank, South Bangla Agriculture and Commerce Bank, The City Bank, NRB Bank, AB Bank, Islami Bank, Dhaka Bank, First Security Islami Bank, and Bangladesh Bank.
Addressing the ceremony BB Governor said, Entertainment is crucial for the success of the bankers. Without entertainment productivity is bound to slide.
"We thank ACE for organising such an event to help them break out of the tedium by creating a robust bond between banks and sports world. I hope the tournament will be arranged every year and I, myself will be able to participate in it," the central bank governor said.
Eastern Bank Limited CEO Ali Reza Iftekhar said: "This is a very positive and timely initiative. Besides creating an amiable relationship between bankers and cricketers, this tournament will also avail the bankers to get along with the sports world."
"Cricketers are the country's pride; we hope they might take interest in roaming the banking sectors to spend their post retirement time and contribute to the country's economy. We will keep taking up more such initiatives in future,"   ACE Founder and CEO Ishtiaq Sadek, founder and CEO of ACE, said.


