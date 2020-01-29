

Mutual Trust Bank (MTB) Ltd Chairman Md. Hedayetullah along with MTB Directors M A Rouf, Rashed A. Chowdhury and Md. Abdul Malek and Independent Director M. Mokammel Haque and the bank's Managing Director and CEO Syed Mahbubur Rahman, Divisional and Departmental Heads, Managers of all MTB branches of Dhaka region and Chief Executive Officers of the two subsidiary companies - MTB Securities Ltd. and MTB Capital Ltd, pose at the MTB Dhaka Town Hall 2020 meeting recently. "Powering Future", the theme for 2020, was unveiled at the conference.