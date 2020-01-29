

Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) President Mahbubul Alam, flanked by the Society of Chittagong IT Professionals President Abdullah Farid and CCCI Directors Md Ohid Siraj Chowdhury Swapan, Md Abdul Mannan Sohel and Syed Mohammad Tnavir, handing over a trophy to a participant at the concluding ceremony of the three-day Chittagong IT Fair 2020 at the World Trade Centre in the port city on Monday evening. The fair was jointly organized by the CCCI and the IT professionals' society.