Tuesday, 28 January, 2020, 9:28 AM
latest Death toll leaps to 106 as China tightens measures      
West Bengal passes anti-CAA resolution

Published : Tuesday, 28 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20

KOLKATA, Jan 27: The West Bengal assembly on Monday passed and adopted a resolution against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) that the Trinamoool Congress (TMC) government presented in the house.
Rajasthan, Kerala and Punjab are the other non-BJP ruled states that have passed a resolution against the Citizenship Act.




“In Bengal, we won't allow CAA, NPR, and NRC. We will fight peacefully," said chief minister Mamata Banerjee in the state assembly.
The resolution was opposed by BJP legislator Swadhin Kumar Sarkar, legislator from Baishnabnagar, but his voice got drowned in anti-Centre slogans by the ruling party members.
The Congress and Left parties supported the government and voted for the resolution although leaders from these parties criticised the Trinamool for not allowing them to present a similar resolution earlier.
Banerjee was the last to speak on the resolution. She said her government will never allow citizenship screening.     -HT



West Bengal passes anti-CAA resolution
