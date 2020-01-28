65 platoons BGB to be deployed for city polls





The EC will deploy members of BGB for four days before and after the polls, a senior official of the EC told the Daily Observer on Monday.

However, the Home Ministry has urged the EC for increasing the number of law enforcers at polling stations, including the vulnerable ones. According to the Home Ministry proposal, 20 members of the law enforcers would be deployed at polling centres while 22 members of the law enforcers at vulnerable polling stations.

According to the earlier plan, 18 members of law enforcers will be deployed at polling station while 20 members at vulnerable polling centres. About 40,000 members of the law enforcing agencies will be deployed for holding free, fair and impartial city polls, the official said.

Some 38 platoons of BGB will be deployed in DSCC and 27 platoons in DNCC polls. A platoon of BGB will be deployed at every two Wards of the city corporations. An executive magistrate would accompany each BGB team on patrol.

Five platoons of BGB will be on reserve for DNCC and DSCC polls. The EC will deploy mobile and striking forces for maintaining law and order during the polls.

According to the EC, over 54 lakh voters in two city corporations will exercise their voting rights. Of them, 30.10 lakh are in 54 Wards of DNCC and 24.53 lakh in 75 wards of DSCC.









For the upcoming two city elections, the EC will setup at least 2,500 polling stations. There will be 7,516 polling booths in DNCC and 5,998 in DSCC.





