Tuesday, 28 January, 2020, 9:28 AM
latest Death toll leaps to 106 as China tightens measures      
EC should probe Sunday's clash: Quader

Published : Tuesday, 28 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Monday said the Election Commission should unearth the truth after investigating the Sunday's clash during election campaign of BNP's mayoral candidate Ishraque Hossain.
"The Election Commission should dig out the truth through probing Sunday's clash during election campaign of BNP's mayoral candidate of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Ishraque Hossain and it can direct the law enforcers to take action against those involved in the clash," he said.     -UNB


