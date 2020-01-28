New wards to get facilities of modern city, pledges Taposh





The made the assurance while campaigning in his electoral areas along with his party leaders.

Taposh started his election campaign from Demra Staff Quarter area. He continued his campaign in Demra and Sarulia areas comprising wards no 67, 68 and 69.

During the campaign, Taposh attended several street rallies and exchanged views with the voters. He also begged votes for the symbol of 'Boat' for designed development of the area.

The AL nominated mayoral candidate said, "If I am elected, I will connect these areas with the main city by establishing all kinds of citizen rights and services. All basic rights of the citizens under a 30-years mega plan I prepared. It's my mission and vision."

"People sincerely received my outline that I have prepared for the proper development of the city. I hope people will cast vote for 'Boat' on February 1 for their betterment," Taposh added.

Mentioning about BNP's unstable politics he said, "People will give proper reply by giving vote against BNP because of anarchy they have created."

Taposh drew end of his Monday's campaign by attending a street rally at Ranimahal circle of Sarulia.



















