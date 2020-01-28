Tabith focuses on mosquito eradication, women’s safety





While unveiling a 19-point election manifesto at a press conference at a city hotel in Gulshan, Tabith has given 95 commitments to ensure citizens' rights for the DNCC dwellers.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal President ASM Abdur Rob, Nagarik Oikya Convener Mahmudur Rahman Manna and Ganashasthaya Kendra founder Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury, among others, were also present.

In the manifesto he promised to tackle mosquito menace, repair drainage system, curbing air pollution, work on better traffic management, improve traffic system, waste management, ensure security of child and women and help small businessmen.

Outlining his promises to ensure rights and security of citizens, Tabith Awal also mentioned the failures of the incumbent government and mayors to handle the mosquito menace.

"If I'm elected, I'll carry out mosquito extermination activities throughout the year. I'll also work for reducing traffic jam and will take effective steps to stop air pollution in the city," he said.

He said Dhaka ranked third in the list of cities with worst air. The capital city has been grappling with air pollution for years.









Replying to a query 'whether it will be possible to implement the manifesto even if he is elected as he belongs to the opposition party', Tabith said, "It'll be, if the people remain by my side."

Tabith also urged the city dwellers to exercise their voting rights in the city polls on February 1 to resist the conspiracy of the ruling party.

He pleaded to the DNCC inhabitants that, he would give his best for the welfare of the city people.

