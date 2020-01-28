Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 28 January, 2020, 9:27 AM
latest Death toll leaps to 106 as China tightens measures      
Home Front Page

HC rejects plea challenging Tabith’s candidacy

Published : Tuesday, 28 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Staff Correspondent

The High Court on Monday rejected a writ petition seeking cancellation of candidacy of BNP nominated mayoral candidate Tabith Awal for Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) polls.
The petition was filed for allegedly concealing information of his properties in his affidavits submitted to the Election Commission (EC).
The HC bench of Justice JBM Hassan and Justice Md Khairul Alam passed the order. The judges also made the observation after hearing the writ petition by the counsels of both sides.
In the observation, the HC said election will be held after four days. The authorities do not have enough time to scrutinise Tabith's wealth information "The petitioner has the option to raise the issue in the court after the election," the court said.
Senior lawyer Kumrul Haque Siddiqui with Imtiaz
Moinul Islam appeared for the petitioner while senior lawyer Rokonuddin Mahmud argued for Tabith Awal.
Retired judge of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court Justice AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury Manik filed the petition on Sunday challenging legality of Tabith's candidacy.
The writ petition was filed with the HC for its directive on the EC to probe the allegation and cancel Tabith's candidacy, if the allegation is found to be true. Two days after complaining in the EC Secretariat against Tabith's candidacy, the petitioner filed the writ petition on Sunday.
On January 23, Manik handed over a letter to Election Commissioner Rafiqul Islam over concealing wealth information in his affidavit filed with the returning officer. He alleged that Tabith has violated the country's election law by hiding his wealth information.
Tabith is one of the three shareholders of Singapore-based 'MFM Company' with his two siblings. The company is worth USD 2 million, which is a huge sum for any country in the world. But, Tabith didn't mention it in his affidavit.
"His nomination must be cancelled," Manik told the media after the HC order.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tabith focuses on mosquito eradication, women’s safety
HC rejects plea challenging Tabith’s candidacy
Sajjadul Hasan new Biman chairman
Coronavirus suspect Chinese man in hospital  
IEDCR to open coronavirus control room
Ten tips to stay safe from coronavirus
PM stresses maximum alert to face coronavirus
HC refuses to hear petition


Latest News
Death toll leaps to 106 as China tightens measures
ACC sues 3 Dhaka Mercantile Co-operative Bank officials
129 magistrates deployed for polls duty
Taliban says US plane 'crashed' in Afghanistan
Civic amenities to be available at doorstep: Taposh
Divided by hatred, united by poetry
PM invited to join Saraswati Puja at Jagannath Hall
Project taken for ‘urban redevelopment’ of Old Dhaka: Minister
DITF extended by four days
HC issues rules against Trust One Hospital
Most Read News
Angelo Mathews determined to play in all three formats
PM orders proper renovation of shabby rail bridges
China virus deaths rise to 80
Obituary
13 Rohingya women rescued in Dhaka
Bangladeshis to be brought back from China
Bangladeshi barred from entering India
British envoy discusses poll issues with Ishraque
Ishraq’s rally comes under attack
Medical team sent to Bhomra to check coronavirus suspects
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft