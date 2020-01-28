HC rejects plea challenging Tabith’s candidacy





The petition was filed for allegedly concealing information of his properties in his affidavits submitted to the Election Commission (EC).

The HC bench of Justice JBM Hassan and Justice Md Khairul Alam passed the order. The judges also made the observation after hearing the writ petition by the counsels of both sides.

In the observation, the HC said election will be held after four days. The authorities do not have enough time to scrutinise Tabith's wealth information "The petitioner has the option to raise the issue in the court after the election," the court said.

Senior lawyer Kumrul Haque Siddiqui with Imtiaz

Moinul Islam appeared for the petitioner while senior lawyer Rokonuddin Mahmud argued for Tabith Awal.

Retired judge of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court Justice AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury Manik filed the petition on Sunday challenging legality of Tabith's candidacy.

The writ petition was filed with the HC for its directive on the EC to probe the allegation and cancel Tabith's candidacy, if the allegation is found to be true. Two days after complaining in the EC Secretariat against Tabith's candidacy, the petitioner filed the writ petition on Sunday.

On January 23, Manik handed over a letter to Election Commissioner Rafiqul Islam over concealing wealth information in his affidavit filed with the returning officer. He alleged that Tabith has violated the country's election law by hiding his wealth information.

Tabith is one of the three shareholders of Singapore-based 'MFM Company' with his two siblings. The company is worth USD 2 million, which is a huge sum for any country in the world. But, Tabith didn't mention it in his affidavit.

"His nomination must be cancelled," Manik told the media after the HC order.















The High Court on Monday rejected a writ petition seeking cancellation of candidacy of BNP nominated mayoral candidate Tabith Awal for Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) polls.The petition was filed for allegedly concealing information of his properties in his affidavits submitted to the Election Commission (EC).The HC bench of Justice JBM Hassan and Justice Md Khairul Alam passed the order. The judges also made the observation after hearing the writ petition by the counsels of both sides.In the observation, the HC said election will be held after four days. The authorities do not have enough time to scrutinise Tabith's wealth information "The petitioner has the option to raise the issue in the court after the election," the court said.Senior lawyer Kumrul Haque Siddiqui with ImtiazMoinul Islam appeared for the petitioner while senior lawyer Rokonuddin Mahmud argued for Tabith Awal.Retired judge of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court Justice AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury Manik filed the petition on Sunday challenging legality of Tabith's candidacy.The writ petition was filed with the HC for its directive on the EC to probe the allegation and cancel Tabith's candidacy, if the allegation is found to be true. Two days after complaining in the EC Secretariat against Tabith's candidacy, the petitioner filed the writ petition on Sunday.On January 23, Manik handed over a letter to Election Commissioner Rafiqul Islam over concealing wealth information in his affidavit filed with the returning officer. He alleged that Tabith has violated the country's election law by hiding his wealth information.Tabith is one of the three shareholders of Singapore-based 'MFM Company' with his two siblings. The company is worth USD 2 million, which is a huge sum for any country in the world. But, Tabith didn't mention it in his affidavit."His nomination must be cancelled," Manik told the media after the HC order.