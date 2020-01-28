Video
Tuesday, 28 January, 2020, 9:27 AM
Coronavirus suspect Chinese man in hospital  

Published : Tuesday, 28 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Staff Correspondent

A Chinese citizen suffering from fever and cough was admitted into a capital's hospital on Monday.
He was being treated under special care in a specific room on suspicion of his being infected by coronavirus.
When contacted the high official of the respective hospital, said they received the Chinese citizen at around 2: 30 pm and after testing him we found
he was suffering from fever, cough and breathing problem.
Asked about the arrangement of the patient he said following the instruction of the government they had kept the patient in a  room.
He also noted that talking to the Chinese patient they came to know about his arrival in Dhaka, he arrived in Dhaka between 18 and 20 January of the current month.
Coronavirus has caused at least 80 deaths while China confirmed 2,744 cases by midnight Sunday. The disease has spread to other countries as well.
Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province, is at the centre of the outbreak. Wuhan is in lockdown and China has imposed travel bans on a number of other cities.
At least 44 cases have been confirmed outside China but there have been no deaths outside China.  Coronavirus causes a severe acute respiratory infection but there is no specific cure or vaccine. Most of the deaths have been of elderly people or those with pre-existing respiratory problems.
Talking to the Daily Observer, Meerjadi Sabrina Flora, Director of Institute of Epidemiology Diseases Control and Research, said they had heard about this patient but they had not collected the sample of his saliva yet.
Meanwhile, a woman and her nephew died following fever in a village of Munshiganj setting off panic among locals.
Lauhajong Upazila administration officials and a medical team of the Upazila Health Complex visited the house as the family members demanded a proper medical examination.
Prof Meerjady Sabrina Flora, Director of Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR), told the Daily Star, "We are investigating the deaths. We can't comment before we get the result."
Meanwhile, Surveillance Medical Officer of World Health Organization (WHO) Dr Sabinul Islam and a team were on their way to Lauhajong to assess the situation.
Shamima Begum, 34, wife of Mir Jewel of Jasaldia village of Lauhajong, died around 8:00am yesterday.
Their nephew Mir Abdur Rahman, 3, and son of Mir Sohel, passed away around 2:00 am on Monday, our correspondent reports quoting family members.
Both the aunt and nephew were suffering from high fever, said Mir Shiplu, brother of Mir Sohel.
"We informed Upazila Health Complex's doctors who visited the house and examined the body of the child."




Shamima's has already been buried, he added.


Coronavirus suspect Chinese man in hospital  
