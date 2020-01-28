IEDCR to open coronavirus control room





The Bangladesh government has also taken some steps to protect its citizens from being affected by the virus.

France, Italy, Japan and the United States are working to evacuate its citizens from Wuhan amid fear.

Meerjadi Sabrina Flora,

Director of Institute of Epidemiology Diseases Control and Research (IEDCR), on Monday said they would very soon set up a control room to tackle Coronavirus menace originating from China.

So far nobody has been found affected by the virus in Bangladesh, she said while talking to the Daily Observer on Monday at her office in Mohakhali.

We are alert and closely monitoring the situation, since the virus has already been detected in other countries.

Asked what measures they are currently taking to prevent coronavirus, she noted that they would continue to monitor flights from China.

"If we get any positive case then we have decided primarily to send them to Kurmitola Hospital.

"We are fully prepared to face any negative circumstances," she said.

Secondly, we are also planning to prepare all hospitals that treat infectious diseases to face any disaster, she said.

Earlier at a press meet at an International Conference on Diarrheal Disease and Nutrition organied in Dhaka's Pan Pacific Sonargoan around 11 am on Sunday she said such virus takes up to 14 days for symptoms to appear.

So far they have received information that about 9 people might display signs of the virus.

"Samples from 2 of them are currently being examined but initial reports suggest that there is still no detection of the virus," she said.

The Disease Control unit of the DGHS informed that it was working with the World Health Organization (WHO) and closely monitoring the situation.

Centre for Disease Control Line Director Dr Sanya Tahmina said they continued scanning passengers coming from China or people who had recently travelled to the region for signs or symptoms of the virus.

"We have already screened more than 900 passengers who travelled from China. No such cases have been detected yet in Bangladesh. We got two passengers suffering from influenza," she said.

Besides, all the entry points in the country have been kept on alert.

When asked about the symptoms of the virus she said people affected by the Coronavirus usually have fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties, pneumonia and kidney failure.

WHO's standard recommendations for the general public to reduce exposure to and transmission of a range of illness which include hand and respiratory hygiene, and safe food practices.

Cleaning hands frequently and using alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water. When coughing and sneezing, one has to cover one's mouth and nose with flexed elbow or tissue.

After the use of tissue, it has to be thrown away immediately into a closed bin and one has to wash hands.

It advised to avoid close contact with anyone who has fever and cough. If a person has fever, cough and breathing difficulty, she/he has to seek medical care as soon as possible and share previous travel history with the health care provider.

















