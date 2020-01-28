PM stresses maximum alert to face coronavirus



A medical official takes the body temperature of a woman at the departure hall of the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka on Monday amid coronavirus outbreak in China. PHOTO: OBSERVER

She asked the officials concerned to take necessary measures to stop the spreading of the virus. The directive was given in the regular Cabinet meeting held at the Secretariat on Monday.

After the meeting, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam told reporters that the PM directed the authorities concerned to take immediate steps to avoid any public panic.

The PM said, "We must be more alert to the threat. We must thoroughly screen passengers coming into the country from China and other countries infected with the viral disease," he said quoting the premier.

Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam said, "The PM said that everyone must be careful. We need to set up special quarantine measures in airports and ports so that it doesn't spread in Bangladesh."

The authorities have been instructed to keep an eye on passengers arriving in the country from China or Hong Kong, according to Anwarul.

Ports receiving goods directly from China will also be under the scanner.

The half of the total number of

confirmed coronavirus cases in China is from Hubei province, whose capital is Wuhan - the epicenter of the outbreak.

As worries grew around the world, Chinese-ruled Hong Kong, which has had eight confirmed cases, banned entry to people who had visited Hubei in the past 14 days.

The ban did not cover Hong Kong residents.

The number of deaths from the flu-like virus in Hubei climbed to 76 from 56, health officials said, with five deaths elsewhere in China, including the southern island province of Hainan, which reported its first fatality on Monday.









While a small number of cases have been confirmed in more than 10 countries linked to people who travelled from Wuhan but no deaths have been reported elsewhere.





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday stressed maximum alert to contain coronavirus that killed more than 81 people in China and created panic in many countries.She asked the officials concerned to take necessary measures to stop the spreading of the virus. The directive was given in the regular Cabinet meeting held at the Secretariat on Monday.After the meeting, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam told reporters that the PM directed the authorities concerned to take immediate steps to avoid any public panic.The PM said, "We must be more alert to the threat. We must thoroughly screen passengers coming into the country from China and other countries infected with the viral disease," he said quoting the premier.Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam said, "The PM said that everyone must be careful. We need to set up special quarantine measures in airports and ports so that it doesn't spread in Bangladesh."The authorities have been instructed to keep an eye on passengers arriving in the country from China or Hong Kong, according to Anwarul.Ports receiving goods directly from China will also be under the scanner.The half of the total number ofconfirmed coronavirus cases in China is from Hubei province, whose capital is Wuhan - the epicenter of the outbreak.As worries grew around the world, Chinese-ruled Hong Kong, which has had eight confirmed cases, banned entry to people who had visited Hubei in the past 14 days.The ban did not cover Hong Kong residents.The number of deaths from the flu-like virus in Hubei climbed to 76 from 56, health officials said, with five deaths elsewhere in China, including the southern island province of Hainan, which reported its first fatality on Monday.While a small number of cases have been confirmed in more than 10 countries linked to people who travelled from Wuhan but no deaths have been reported elsewhere.