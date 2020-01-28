HC refuses to hear petition





The HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur

Rahman also dropped the writ petition from its cause list advising the petitioner's lawyer to move it to other bench.

The HC bench also said raising or reducing age limit for entry to government jobs is the matter of government policy.

Bijit Shikdar among five others whose ages are now above 30 years filed the writ petition on Sunday.

The petitioner challenged the rule No. 14 of the Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) Regulations-2014.

Lawyer ABM Altaf Hossain stood for the petitioner with the assistance of lawyer Kamruzzaman Kakan while Deputy Attorney General Amit Talukder represented the state.









According to the writ, as per the rule 14 of the BPSC regulations, an applicant must have age limit of 30 for taking part in the BCS examination under general cadre while in the Judicial Service Examination an applicant aged 32 can sit for the examination.





A High Court bench on Monday refused to hear a writ petition seeking directives to increase the age limit for entry to government jobs through Bangladesh Public Service Commission (PSC) to 32 years from existing 30.The HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md MostafizurRahman also dropped the writ petition from its cause list advising the petitioner's lawyer to move it to other bench.The HC bench also said raising or reducing age limit for entry to government jobs is the matter of government policy.Bijit Shikdar among five others whose ages are now above 30 years filed the writ petition on Sunday.The petitioner challenged the rule No. 14 of the Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) Regulations-2014.Lawyer ABM Altaf Hossain stood for the petitioner with the assistance of lawyer Kamruzzaman Kakan while Deputy Attorney General Amit Talukder represented the state.According to the writ, as per the rule 14 of the BPSC regulations, an applicant must have age limit of 30 for taking part in the BCS examination under general cadre while in the Judicial Service Examination an applicant aged 32 can sit for the examination.